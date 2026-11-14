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Missoula
🔧 Missoula MT building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
2 days ago
Missoula’s building and maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid options from schools to HVAC to senior housing. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Custodian - Sentinel High School
- Employer: Missoula County Public Schools
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Internship (12 months/year, Mon–Fri, 3:00pm–11:30pm)
- Pay: $20.60–$21.95/hr + $0.50/hr differential
- Benefits: 10 paid holidays, sick & vacation leave, PERS retirement, health insurance
This is a steady evening shift keeping Sentinel High School clean and safe. Good fit if you want reliable hours, strong public-sector benefits, and year-round work.
Residential HVAC Service Technician
- Employer: Design Air, Inc.
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm
- Pay: $32.00–$42.00/hr, based on experience
- Benefits: Medical with employer contribution, Aflac options, PTO from day one, 6 paid holidays, IRA with up to 3% match, company vehicle, phone, tools, training, bonus program
Hands-on field role servicing residential and light commercial HVAC systems. Great if you’ve got at least 3 years’ experience and want strong pay, a company truck, and ongoing technical training.
Maintenance Technician – Lease Up (Affinity at Missoula)
- Employer: Axis Residential
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full-time (some evenings/weekends, on-call rotation)
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience (monthly bonus eligible)
- Benefits: 100% employer-paid Medical, Dental & Vision, FSA, disability & life, 401(k) with 3% contribution, vacation, sick time, 12 paid holidays, personal & volunteer day
You’ll help open and maintain a brand-new 55+ community, handling unit repairs, grounds, snow removal, and more. Ideal if you like variety, resident interaction, and strong benefits.
Commercial HVAC Service Technician
- Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114
- Location: Missoula, MT & surrounding cities
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $75,000/year and up, plus monthly productivity bonus & overtime potential; $4,000 signing bonus
- Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k) with match, FSA, 9 paid holidays, PTO, company vehicle, tools, phone, iPad/laptop
Field role commissioning, servicing, and maintaining commercial HVAC/R systems. Good match if you’ve got at least 2 years’ commercial experience and want higher earning potential with year-round work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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