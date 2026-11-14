Missoula’s building and maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid options from schools to HVAC to senior housing. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Missoula County Public Schools

Missoula County Public Schools Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Internship (12 months/year, Mon–Fri, 3:00pm–11:30pm )

Internship (12 months/year, ) Pay: $20.60–$21.95/hr + $0.50/hr differential

Benefits: 10 paid holidays, sick & vacation leave, PERS retirement, health insurance

This is a steady evening shift keeping Sentinel High School clean and safe. Good fit if you want reliable hours, strong public-sector benefits, and year-round work.

Employer: Design Air, Inc.

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm

Full-time, Pay: $32.00–$42.00/hr , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Medical with employer contribution, Aflac options, PTO from day one, 6 paid holidays, IRA with up to 3% match, company vehicle, phone, tools, training, bonus program

Hands-on field role servicing residential and light commercial HVAC systems. Great if you’ve got at least 3 years’ experience and want strong pay, a company truck, and ongoing technical training.

Employer: Axis Residential

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time (some evenings/weekends, on-call rotation)

Full-time (some evenings/weekends, on-call rotation) Pay: Competitive, based on experience (monthly bonus eligible)

Competitive, based on experience (monthly bonus eligible) Benefits: 100% employer-paid Medical, Dental & Vision, FSA, disability & life, 401(k) with 3% contribution, vacation, sick time, 12 paid holidays, personal & volunteer day

You’ll help open and maintain a brand-new 55+ community, handling unit repairs, grounds, snow removal, and more. Ideal if you like variety, resident interaction, and strong benefits.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114

Location: Missoula, MT & surrounding cities

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Starting at $75,000/year and up , plus monthly productivity bonus & overtime potential; $4,000 signing bonus

, plus monthly productivity bonus & overtime potential; Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k) with match, FSA, 9 paid holidays, PTO, company vehicle, tools, phone, iPad/laptop

Field role commissioning, servicing, and maintaining commercial HVAC/R systems. Good match if you’ve got at least 2 years’ commercial experience and want higher earning potential with year-round work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.