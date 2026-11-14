Missoula has some solid admin openings right now, from schools to healthcare to local nonprofits. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and flexible part-time roles.

Employer: Missoula County Public Schools

Missoula County Public Schools Location: Missoula, MT (Admin Building)

(Admin Building) Type: Full-time , 10‑month (207 days), Monday–Friday, 8 hrs/day

, 10‑month (207 days), Monday–Friday, 8 hrs/day Pay: $21.46–$23.35/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Benefits: 10 paid holidays, sick and vacation leave, PERS retirement , health insurance

10 paid holidays, sick and vacation leave, , Deadline: Open until filled (initially open to MMCEO employees only until 11/04/2026 @ 4:00pm)

This is a district “floating” role, so you’ll support different school offices and keep things running smoothly. Good fit if you like variety, steady hours, and strong public‑sector benefits.

Employer: Generations Family Medicine and Obstetrics

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Part-time , about 18 hours/week

, about Schedule: Monday & Tuesday 9am–3pm , plus Thursday afternoon or Friday morning (hours open to discussion)

Monday & Tuesday , plus (hours open to discussion) Pay: From $22.00/hour

Benefits: On‑the‑job training

You’ll be the front desk face of a small medical office—answering phones, talking with patients, scheduling, and verifying insurance. Medical receptionist experience helps, but they’re open to training if you bring good computer, phone, and people skills.

Employer: Missoula Community Foundation

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Part-time (hours not listed)

(hours not listed) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Applications open November 11, 2026; for best consideration apply by December 18, 2026; open until filled

Support the President/CEO, Board of Directors, and key community partners. This role mixes classic executive support with light marketing (Canva, WordPress) and donor relations—great if you’re organized, tech‑savvy, and care about local nonprofits.

If any of these feel close to what you want, don’t wait—polish your resume, write a short cover letter, and get your application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.