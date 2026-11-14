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Missoula
📋 Missoula admin & clerical jobs with multiple part-time options
2 days ago
Missoula has some solid admin openings right now, from schools to healthcare to local nonprofits. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and flexible part-time roles.
Administrative Secretary – District Floating
- Employer: Missoula County Public Schools
- Location: Missoula, MT (Admin Building)
- Type: Full-time, 10‑month (207 days), Monday–Friday, 8 hrs/day
- Pay: $21.46–$23.35/hour, depending on experience
- Benefits: 10 paid holidays, sick and vacation leave, PERS retirement, health insurance
- Deadline: Open until filled (initially open to MMCEO employees only until 11/04/2026 @ 4:00pm)
This is a district “floating” role, so you’ll support different school offices and keep things running smoothly. Good fit if you like variety, steady hours, and strong public‑sector benefits.
Receptionist – Generations Family Medicine & Obstetrics
- Employer: Generations Family Medicine and Obstetrics
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Part-time, about 18 hours/week
- Schedule: Monday & Tuesday 9am–3pm, plus Thursday afternoon or Friday morning (hours open to discussion)
- Pay: From $22.00/hour
- Benefits: On‑the‑job training
You’ll be the front desk face of a small medical office—answering phones, talking with patients, scheduling, and verifying insurance. Medical receptionist experience helps, but they’re open to training if you bring good computer, phone, and people skills.
Executive Assistant
- Employer: Missoula Community Foundation
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Part-time (hours not listed)
- Pay: Not listed
- Deadline: Applications open November 11, 2026; for best consideration apply by December 18, 2026; open until filled
Support the President/CEO, Board of Directors, and key community partners. This role mixes classic executive support with light marketing (Canva, WordPress) and donor relations—great if you’re organized, tech‑savvy, and care about local nonprofits.
If any of these feel close to what you want, don’t wait—polish your resume, write a short cover letter, and get your application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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