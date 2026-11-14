📅 Winter learning, rivalry fun & ways to give back with MOLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UM (MOLLI) offers non-credit classes and events for adult learners of any age.

Key upcoming items:

Winter Social & Early Registration

Nov. 24, 4:00–5:30 PM , James E. Todd Building , UM campus.

Free, open to the public, with refreshments and free parking after 3:30 PM .

Attendees get a short overview of winter courses and can register early (general winter term registration opens Mon, Nov. 30, 9:00 AM ).

You’re encouraged to bring potential new members .

RSVP online if you plan to attend.

Brawl of the Wild (REMOTE)

Special MOLLI/MSUOLLI program on the Montana–Montana State football rivalry :

“Where Cats and Griz are United – A Brief History of the MUS and Role of the Board of Regents”

Presenter: Matthew Caires

Thu, Nov. 19, 1:00–2:30 PM MT (online).

Register through the MOLLI site.

Can the Cats Food Drive

Friendly food-drive competition between MOLLI and MSUOLLI .

Bring donations to class or donate directly to Missoula Food Bank at: https://give.gofundme.com/MOLLI .

MOLLI Merchandise Store

Buy branded t‑shirts, hoodies, hats, notebooks, tote bags, and more to show your MOLLI pride.

MOLLI offers year‑round, no‑exam, no‑grade learning just for the joy of it, using the resources of the University of Montana.