Missoula has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. Here are a few who are ready to meet you at the Humane Society of Western Montana.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Western Montana

Humane Society of Western Montana Contact: (406) 549-3934

Caramel Apple is a young kitten with a rich brown coat and lots of growing up to do with his new family. If you’re looking to raise a kitten from the start, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Caramel Apple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Shelter: Humane Society of Western Montana

Humane Society of Western Montana Contact: (406) 549-3934

Candy Corn is an orange-red kitten who’s ready to start life with a new family. If you love playful, growing cats, this little guy may be the one.

👉 Meet Candy Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Western Montana

Humane Society of Western Montana Contact: (406) 549-3934

Cauldron is another sweet brown kitten looking for a safe, loving home where he can grow, play, and learn.

👉 Meet Cauldron and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly cream/ivory

Mostly cream/ivory Shelter: Humane Society of Western Montana

Humane Society of Western Montana Contact: (406) 549-3934

Astrid is a beautiful cream-colored senior cat who deserves a calm, cozy home to enjoy her golden years. If you have a quiet space and a soft spot for older cats, Astrid could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Astrid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the Humane Society of Western Montana at (406) 549-3934 or visit their website to learn more and set up a visit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.