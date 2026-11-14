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🐱 Sweet Missoula Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Missoula has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. Here are a few who are ready to meet you at the Humane Society of Western Montana.
Caramel Apple
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Western Montana
- Contact: (406) 549-3934
Caramel Apple is a young kitten with a rich brown coat and lots of growing up to do with his new family. If you’re looking to raise a kitten from the start, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Caramel Apple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Candy Corn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Shelter: Humane Society of Western Montana
- Contact: (406) 549-3934
Candy Corn is an orange-red kitten who’s ready to start life with a new family. If you love playful, growing cats, this little guy may be the one.
👉 Meet Candy Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cauldron
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Western Montana
- Contact: (406) 549-3934
Cauldron is another sweet brown kitten looking for a safe, loving home where he can grow, play, and learn.
👉 Meet Cauldron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Astrid
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly cream/ivory
- Shelter: Humane Society of Western Montana
- Contact: (406) 549-3934
Astrid is a beautiful cream-colored senior cat who deserves a calm, cozy home to enjoy her golden years. If you have a quiet space and a soft spot for older cats, Astrid could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Astrid and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the Humane Society of Western Montana at (406) 549-3934 or visit their website to learn more and set up a visit.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.