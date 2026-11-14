Missoula’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for clinic, hospital, rehab, and travel work. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Workit Health

Workit Health Location: Missoula, MT (hybrid; 3 days in office, 2 days remote)

(hybrid; 3 days in office, 2 days remote) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25/hour

Help keep provider credentials and clinic licenses up to date for a fast-growing telehealth addiction treatment company. Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, strong benefits, 5 weeks PTO, and 401(k) with 4% match.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Provide inpatient dialysis care as part of the kidney care team, including assessments, meds, and patient education. Good fit if you have at least 9 months RN experience and want to build nephrology skills.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Missoula, MT (travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10-hour day shifts

Travel, , , 10-hour day shifts Pay: Up to $3,102/week (package)

(package) Travel IR Tech role with streamlined credentialing, weekly direct deposit, and full benefits. Great if you want to explore Missoula while keeping strong income.

Employer: Providence Medical Group Montana

Providence Medical Group Montana Location: Southgate Medical Center, Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time, day shift, on-site

Full-time, day shift, on-site Pay Range: $18.73 – $28.66/hour

MA II role in a family medicine clinic, doing vitals, injections, and daily patient support. Solid benefits, 401(k) match, and growth in a large regional health system.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details and pay range are the same.)

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Missoula, MT (travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 4x10 day shifts (07:00–17:30)

Travel, , 4x10 day shifts (07:00–17:30) Pay: $2,999–$3,199/week (taxable + stipends)

(taxable + stipends) IR travel role at a 141-bed acute care hospital, with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and housing options or stipend.

Employer: Infinity Rehab (Village Health and Rehab)

Infinity Rehab (Village Health and Rehab) Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Flexible schedules (M–F or weekend rotations, 4–8 hours/day) in a rehab setting using NetHealth for documentation. New grads welcome; mentorship and free CEUs plus health benefits and 401(k).

Employer: Community Medical Center (Lifepoint Health)

Community Medical Center (Lifepoint Health) Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time (0.8 FTE), nights, 12-hour shifts

Full-time (0.8 FTE), nights, 12-hour shifts Float across ICU/PCU, Med-Surg, Extended Stay, ED, and Rehab with $6/hr float and $3.50/hr weekend differentials plus strong benefits. Ideal for RNs with 2+ years bedside who like variety.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Missoula, MT (travel)

Type: Travel RN

Travel RN ICU travel role for RNs with 1+ year ICU experience, offering competitive hourly + tax-free stipends, no mid-contract pay cuts, and license reimbursement for new states.

Employer: Community Medical Center

Community Medical Center Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time (0.8–1.0 FTE), nights, 3x12s

Full-time (0.8–1.0 FTE), nights, 3x12s Care for patients recovering from surgery, illness, or injury on an acute rehab unit. Night and weekend differentials ($5/hr nights, $3.50/hr weekends) plus tuition help, 401(k) match, and wellness perks.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.