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🏥 Missoula Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, MA & Travel Roles
Missoula’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for clinic, hospital, rehab, and travel work. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Credentialing Specialist (Hybrid)
- Employer: Workit Health
- Location: Missoula, MT (hybrid; 3 days in office, 2 days remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25/hour
- Help keep provider credentials and clinic licenses up to date for a fast-growing telehealth addiction treatment company. Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, strong benefits, 5 weeks PTO, and 401(k) with 4% match.
Acute Inpatient Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Provide inpatient dialysis care as part of the kidney care team, including assessments, meds, and patient education. Good fit if you have at least 9 months RN experience and want to build nephrology skills.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $3,102/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Missoula, MT (travel assignment)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts
- Pay: Up to $3,102/week (package)
- Travel IR Tech role with streamlined credentialing, weekly direct deposit, and full benefits. Great if you want to explore Missoula while keeping strong income.
Medical Assistant – Family Medicine
- Employer: Providence Medical Group Montana
- Location: Southgate Medical Center, Missoula, MT
- Type: Full-time, day shift, on-site
- Pay Range: $18.73 – $28.66/hour
- MA II role in a family medicine clinic, doing vitals, injections, and daily patient support. Solid benefits, 401(k) match, and growth in a large regional health system.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details and pay range are the same.)
Travel Interventional Radiology – $2,999–$3,199/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Missoula, MT (travel assignment)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4x10 day shifts (07:00–17:30)
- Pay: $2,999–$3,199/week (taxable + stipends)
- IR travel role at a 141-bed acute care hospital, with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and housing options or stipend.
Physical Therapist Assistant
- Employer: Infinity Rehab (Village Health and Rehab)
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Flexible schedules (M–F or weekend rotations, 4–8 hours/day) in a rehab setting using NetHealth for documentation. New grads welcome; mentorship and free CEUs plus health benefits and 401(k).
Registered Nurse (RN) – Float Pool
- Employer: Community Medical Center (Lifepoint Health)
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full-time (0.8 FTE), nights, 12-hour shifts
- Float across ICU/PCU, Med-Surg, Extended Stay, ED, and Rehab with $6/hr float and $3.50/hr weekend differentials plus strong benefits. Ideal for RNs with 2+ years bedside who like variety.
ICU Registered Nurse (Travel)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Missoula, MT (travel)
- Type: Travel RN
- ICU travel role for RNs with 1+ year ICU experience, offering competitive hourly + tax-free stipends, no mid-contract pay cuts, and license reimbursement for new states.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Post Acute Rehabilitation
- Employer: Community Medical Center
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full-time (0.8–1.0 FTE), nights, 3x12s
- Care for patients recovering from surgery, illness, or injury on an acute rehab unit. Night and weekend differentials ($5/hr nights, $3.50/hr weekends) plus tuition help, 401(k) match, and wellness perks.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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