Missoula’s customer service scene is busy right now, from casinos to banks to the mall. If you like talking with people and keeping things moving, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Laughing Grizzly

Laughing Grizzly Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Part-time (evenings, weekends)

(evenings, weekends) Pay: $10.55/hour

Perks: Dental, health, vision, life insurance, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule

You’ll serve drinks, handle cash, cash out tickets, and keep the gaming floor running smoothly. Good fit if you’re 21+, have solid customer service skills, and don’t mind night shifts.

Employer: Pattee Creek Market

Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Not listed (in-person, grocery front end)

Not listed (in-person, grocery front end) Pay: From $16.00/hour

Be the friendly face at a neighborhood grocery, ringing up orders, handling cash/EBT, and helping regulars. Great if you like a small, community-focused store and are willing to work some weekends.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Part-time (30 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)

Welcome clients, help with everyday banking, open accounts, and teach people how to use Chase’s digital tools. Good step if you have customer service experience and want to grow in banking with strong benefits.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Southgate Mall, Missoula, MT

Southgate Mall, Missoula, MT Type: Seasonal, retail

Pay: Not listed (at or above local minimum wage)

Help customers style accessories, run the register, and (once certified) perform ear piercings using Claire’s clinical standards. Nice pick if you love fashion, trends, and a fast, fun mall environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always say no later, but you can’t get an offer if you never throw your hat in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.