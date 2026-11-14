📅 Free postpartum mental health film & discussion in Missoula

Missoula Public Health is hosting a free screening of the documentary “More Than Blue” on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the Missoula Public Library.

Doors open: 5:30 p.m. – light refreshments and time to connect with local resources

– light refreshments and time to connect with Film starts: 6:00 p.m.

After the film: Panel discussion

“More Than Blue” shares real stories from families across the U.S. about postpartum depression and other perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, along with expert insights. The goal is to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and help more parents get the care they need.

The event is co-sponsored by Missoula Early Head Start and Watson Children’s Shelter Healthy Foundations Program. This is a good fit for new or expecting parents, partners, family members, and anyone who supports families with young children.