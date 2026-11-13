Missoula’s food scene is busy, and a few big names are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and free or discounted food, these are worth a look.

Employer: LV Petroleum LLC (LV Petroleum Travel Centers)

LV Petroleum LLC (LV Petroleum Travel Centers) Location: Missoula, MT (8018 US Hwy 93 N)

(8018 US Hwy 93 N) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prep and slice meats and cheeses, keep the deli clean, and help travelers with quick, friendly service. Walk-in interviews are weekdays, 11am–4pm, right at the travel center, and full-time staff get weekly pay and access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role where you greet guests, serve food, and run the register in a busy, upbeat spot. Panda offers flexible schedules, free meals while working, benefits for eligible full-timers, 401(k) with match, and paid training with clear paths into leadership.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role focused on cooking and keeping the kitchen clean while still helping guests and working the line as needed. You’ll get hands-on training, free meals on shift, benefits for eligible full-time staff, and growth opportunities into management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has a track record of promoting from within, so it can be a solid first step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.