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Missoula
🤝 Missoula community & social services jobs with multiple openings
10 days ago
Missoula has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being part of care teams. These roles range from hands-on support in homes to licensed clinical work in hospital and treatment settings.
Licensed Addiction Counselor – Early Childhood Services
- Employer: AWARE Inc.
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 per year
- Benefits: Health insurance, FSA/HSA, 401(k), EAP, tuition advancement, professional development
This role supports pregnant and parenting women and their young children in a treatment facility, providing addiction counseling, assessments, and family-centered care. Good fit if you have an advanced degree, a current LAC license, and want to work on a multidisciplinary team focused on early childhood and recovery.
Mental Health Group Home Staff
- Employer: 3 Rivers Mental Health Solutions
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour
- Work setting: In-person, adult mental health group home
Work in a relaxed, home-like setting while helping adults build skills and move toward more independent living. You’ll coach, teach, and support residents, keep the home safe and therapeutic, and work closely with a small team. Includes paid time off and a mix of individual and group work with clients.
Direct Support Professional – Day Services (Temp-to-Residential)
- Employer: The Arc Western Montana
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Temporary (with transition to regular DSP role)
- Pay: $17.50 – $18.00 per hour
- Schedule (Day Services): Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm
- Benefits (for eligible full-time): Up to 3 weeks PTO/year, medical & dental from $95/month, vision, life insurance, 403(b) with up to 3.5% match, PSLF-eligible employer
Start in a structured day program leading activities, community outings, and daily living support, then move into a group home DSP role. Great if you’re 17+, creative, and want paid training (CPR, First Aid, Mandt) plus clear paths to grow into leadership or behavioral support roles.
Care Manager MSW – Inpatient (Part-Time)
- Employer: Providence St. Patrick Hospital
- Location: 500 W Broadway, Missoula, MT
- Type: Part-time, on-site
- Pay Range: $29.78 – $46.25 per hour (base pay)
- Setting: Inpatient acute care, care management/social work
Use your MSW and Montana social work license (or candidate license) to coordinate care for at-risk inpatients—assessment, discharge planning, and advocacy to remove social and financial barriers. Comes with Providence’s full benefits package and a large, mission-driven health system focused on serving vulnerable patients.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has several related openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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