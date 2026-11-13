Missoula has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being part of care teams. These roles range from hands-on support in homes to licensed clinical work in hospital and treatment settings.

Employer: AWARE Inc.

AWARE Inc. Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 per year

Benefits: Health insurance, FSA/HSA, 401(k), EAP, tuition advancement, professional development

This role supports pregnant and parenting women and their young children in a treatment facility, providing addiction counseling, assessments, and family-centered care. Good fit if you have an advanced degree, a current LAC license, and want to work on a multidisciplinary team focused on early childhood and recovery.

Employer: 3 Rivers Mental Health Solutions

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Work setting: In-person, adult mental health group home

Work in a relaxed, home-like setting while helping adults build skills and move toward more independent living. You’ll coach, teach, and support residents, keep the home safe and therapeutic, and work closely with a small team. Includes paid time off and a mix of individual and group work with clients.

Employer: The Arc Western Montana

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Temporary (with transition to regular DSP role)

Pay: $17.50 – $18.00 per hour

Schedule (Day Services): Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm

Monday–Friday, Benefits (for eligible full-time): Up to 3 weeks PTO/year, medical & dental from $95/month, vision, life insurance, 403(b) with up to 3.5% match, PSLF-eligible employer

Start in a structured day program leading activities, community outings, and daily living support, then move into a group home DSP role. Great if you’re 17+, creative, and want paid training (CPR, First Aid, Mandt) plus clear paths to grow into leadership or behavioral support roles.

Employer: Providence St. Patrick Hospital

Location: 500 W Broadway, Missoula, MT

Type: Part-time, on-site

Pay Range: $29.78 – $46.25 per hour (base pay)

Setting: Inpatient acute care, care management/social work

Use your MSW and Montana social work license (or candidate license) to coordinate care for at-risk inpatients—assessment, discharge planning, and advocacy to remove social and financial barriers. Comes with Providence’s full benefits package and a large, mission-driven health system focused on serving vulnerable patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has several related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.