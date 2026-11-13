Missoula’s design and engineering scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from public infrastructure to high-end custom homes. If you’re an architect or engineer looking to put down roots here, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Missoula, MT (Architecture group)

(Architecture group) Salary (Montana): $66,700 – $95,285

Type: Full-time, regular

Work on healthcare, education, and mission-critical/data center projects with a global architecture practice. You’ll lead design coordination, produce construction documents in Revit, write specs, and help drive resilient, sustainable design with strong growth potential toward registration.

Employer: Montana Department of Transportation (MDT)

Location: Missoula, MT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead major highway preconstruction projects for one of MDT’s five districts and manage 20–25 preconstruction staff. This role suits a PE with 6+ years in transportation who wants strong state benefits, work/life balance, and a direct impact on roads across western Montana.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a luxury residential studio)

(recruiting for a luxury residential studio) Location: Missoula, MT

Salary: $100,000 – $135,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Design the structure behind $5M–$25M+ custom mountain homes across the West. You’ll work closely with architects on complex steel, timber, and concrete systems, hillside foundations, and heavy snow-load design in a small, creative team with strong outdoor-lifestyle perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—roles like this often lead to other chances in the same network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.