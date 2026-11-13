Missoula’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in civic work and transportation. If you’ve got management experience and want your work to matter, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Forward Montana

Forward Montana Location: Missoula or Bozeman, MT (must live in or relocate to one of these)

(must live in or relocate to one of these) Salary: $75,000/year

Type: Full-time, exempt

Deadline: Preference for applications in by November 30 (open until filled)

Lead a statewide team working on youth voter registration, mobilization, and issue campaigns. This role is ideal if you love managing people, building systems, and shaping political strategy while mentoring young leaders. Strong project and people management skills plus comfort with occasional nights, weekends, and monthly travel are key.

Employer: Montana Department of Transportation (MDT)

Location: Missoula, MT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Oversee major highway, bridge, and rest area construction projects with contract values up to $75M and a portfolio up to $100M, while supervising 5–15 staff. This is a fit for experienced civil/construction engineering pros who meet MDT’s degree + license/certification + multi-year project management requirements and want strong state benefits and work/life balance.

Employer: HDR

Location: Missoula, MT (primary posting Billings, but Missoula listed as other location)

(primary posting Billings, but Missoula listed as other location) Salary: $109,000–$156,000/year (Montana range)

Type: Full-time, regular

Manage transportation projects (highways and roads) from planning through delivery, coordinating design teams and client relationships. Great for someone with 7+ years related experience, at least 2 years of project management, and comfort with roadway design, CAD tools, and leading multi-disciplinary teams in a global, employee-owned firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are open to growth and learning if you bring solid leadership skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.