📅 When and how to visit Sun River Wildlife Management Area

📅 Visit Sun River Wildlife Management Area May–November

The Sun River Wildlife Management Area, just west of Augusta along the Rocky Mountain Front, is nearly 20,000 acres of protected winter range for thousands of elk.

To protect the elk during the cold months, public access is only open from May 15 to November 30 each year. In late spring, after the elk move back into the mountains, many people hike or ride in to look for shed antlers.

When you visit, you’ll see open prairie rolling right up to the Northern Rocky Mountains. If you’d rather stay in your car, follow Sun River Road/Gibson Reservoir Road into the WMA. The road crosses wide grasslands with big views of the Rocky Mountain Front.

The area is managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to support elk and other wildlife that use this important habitat year-round.