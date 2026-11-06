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Missoula
📅 Sonic Landscapes art & music exhibit runs through Nov. 27
8 days ago
📅 Immersive art & music exhibit in downtown Missoula
Sonic Landscapes: Reasonings with the Council of Balance by multimedia artist Sean Parson is showing this November at The Confluence Center, 119 W Main St, Missoula, MT.
- Opening Reception: Friday, November 6, 5–8pm
- Exhibit Dates: On display through November 27
- Viewings: By appointment through The Confluence Center — call 406-926-6526
- Artist Talk & Closing Reception: Friday, November 27, 6–8pm
The show is an immersive, multisensory experience that blends tile-based visual art, music, spoken word, and video, exploring themes of nature, consciousness, and spiritual energy.
If you’re into art, sound, or unique community events, this is a good one to put on your November calendar.
More Info: Sonic Landscapes: A Solo Multimedia Exhibit by Sea...
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