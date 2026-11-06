📅 Sonic Landscapes art & music exhibit runs through Nov. 27

📅 Immersive art & music exhibit in downtown Missoula

Sonic Landscapes: Reasonings with the Council of Balance by multimedia artist Sean Parson is showing this November at The Confluence Center, 119 W Main St, Missoula, MT.

Opening Reception: Friday, November 6, 5–8pm

Exhibit Dates: On display through November 27

On display through Viewings: By appointment through The Confluence Center — call 406-926-6526

By appointment through The Confluence Center — call Artist Talk & Closing Reception: Friday, November 27, 6–8pm

The show is an immersive, multisensory experience that blends tile-based visual art, music, spoken word, and video, exploring themes of nature, consciousness, and spiritual energy.

If you’re into art, sound, or unique community events, this is a good one to put on your November calendar.