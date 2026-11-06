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📅 Monthly First Friday art walk in Downtown Missoula
8 days ago
📅 First Friday art, music & deals in Downtown Missoula
On the first Friday of every month, Downtown Missoula turns into an evening art walk.
Local art galleries and businesses open their doors with:
- Stunning art exhibits
- Live music
- Special events
- Exclusive deals and specials at downtown retailers and restaurants
It’s a relaxed night out for friends, families, and art lovers to stroll the historic downtown streets, support local artists, enjoy good food, and shop at unique local spots.
Just head to Downtown Missoula on the first Friday and explore—no special signup mentioned.
More Info: First Friday - Downtown Missoula | Visit ...
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