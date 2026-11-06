📅 Monthly First Friday art walk in Downtown Missoula

📅 First Friday art, music & deals in Downtown Missoula

On the first Friday of every month, Downtown Missoula turns into an evening art walk.

Local art galleries and businesses open their doors with:

Stunning art exhibits

Live music

Special events

Exclusive deals and specials at downtown retailers and restaurants

It’s a relaxed night out for friends, families, and art lovers to stroll the historic downtown streets, support local artists, enjoy good food, and shop at unique local spots.

Just head to Downtown Missoula on the first Friday and explore—no special signup mentioned.