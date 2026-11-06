🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Missoula, MT

Missoula’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big chains to local favorites. If you like helping people and being on your feet, there are some solid choices here.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $18.50/hour (depending on experience)

Help customers find tools and gear while working a flexible schedule between 6am–10pm. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, sick time, and store discounts, plus a clear path to full-time and promotion.

Employer: The Buckle, Inc.

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Start on the sales floor and train to become a Store Manager, learning sales, merchandising, and leadership. This role includes benefits after a waiting period (insurance, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, discount, and more) and is a good fit if you want a long-term retail management career.

Employer: The Buckle, Inc.

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Hands-on leadership role where you lead by example on the sales floor, help train teammates, and own product zones. Comes with full-time benefits (insurance, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, discount) and is great if you have some retail experience and want to grow into leadership.

Employer: Rosauers Supermarkets Inc

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Early mornings

Be the friendly face at the bakery counter, helping customers pick out pastries, packaging orders, and keeping displays stocked and tidy. Offers weekly pay, health insurance, retirement with match, PTO, life insurance, discounts, and more.

Employer: Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Help customers with firearms, ammo, camping, hunting, and fishing gear in a busy, hands-on retail setting. You must be 18+ and able to legally own a firearm; role includes employee discounts, health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: Rockin Rudy's

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Part-time / Flex (about 8–16 hours/week)

Work in a unique shop full of vintage toys, sports collectibles, and music memorabilia, helping both in-store and online. Great for someone tech-comfortable (Google Suite, possibly Shopify), detail-oriented, and available between 10am–6pm, with potential to grow hours over time.

If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Missoula retail jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.