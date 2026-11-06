🚧 Missoula Construction: Multiple Hands-On Roles Now Hiring

Missoula’s building scene is busy, and a few solid crews are adding to their teams. If you like working with your hands and being outside, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Clevanoo LLC

Clevanoo LLC Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead commercial roofing projects from planning to finish. You’ll supervise crews, manage multiple jobs and budgets, and work with systems like TPO, PVC, and EPDM. Needs 2+ years commercial roofing experience, 1+ year leadership, blueprint skills, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Headwaters Construction Company

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level friendly role on commercial jobsites, perfect if you want to grow in construction. You’ll handle site cleanup, material handling, and general labor, with 401(k) match, mentorship, and career growth. General labor or construction experience and the ability to do physical work outdoors are required.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.