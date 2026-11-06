🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Missoula

Missoula has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your life, these three are ready to meet you.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Husky mix

Labrador Retriever / Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehome)

(private owner rehome) Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Missoula, MT)

Benny is a 90‑lb gentle giant who has been a true adventure buddy and best friend to his current family. He loves everyone, especially other dogs, and really thrives with an active lifestyle and a playful dog sibling. His owner is heartbroken to rehome him due to a newborn’s allergies and wants Benny to have the full, active life he loves.

If you’re looking for a big, social dog to join you on hikes, runs, or outdoor fun, Benny could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Benny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Humane Society of Western Montana

Phone: (406) 549-3934

Pia is a beautiful brindle medium-mix girl waiting at the Humane Society of Western Montana. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home that will give her structure, walks, and plenty of affection.

Call the shelter to learn more about her personality, how she does with kids or other pets, and to set up a visit.

👉 Meet Pia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Humane Society of Western Montana

Phone: (406) 549-3934

Canyon is a young medium-mix with a warm red/golden coat. Being a younger dog, he’s likely to enjoy training, playtime, and lots of activity with his new family. He’s at the Humane Society of Western Montana, where staff can tell you more about his energy level and what kind of home he’d do best in.

Reach out to the shelter to schedule a meet-and-greet and see if Canyon is your new trail buddy.

👉 Meet Canyon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Missoula, MT, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their links, or calling the Humane Society of Western Montana at (406) 549-3934 to learn more. Your share or visit could be the step that helps them find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.