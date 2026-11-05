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📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Missoula, MT
Missoula has some solid admin openings right now, from schools to healthcare to a growing window company. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.
Administrative Secretary – District Floating
- Employer: Missoula County Public Schools
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full-time, 10-month (207 days)
- Pay: $21.46–$23.35/hour, depending on experience
Monday–Friday, 8 hours a day, with 10 paid holidays, sick and vacation leave, PERS retirement, and health insurance eligibility. Note: open only to MMCEO employees until 11/04/2026 @ 4:00 pm and requires a cover letter and resume.
Clinic Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full-time (32 hours/week)
- Pay: Not listed
Front-desk and office role in a kidney care clinic where you’re the first face patients see. You’ll handle phones, scheduling, medical records, insurance card scanning, and general admin work in a healthcare setting.
Service Scheduler
- Employer: Sierra Pacific Industries – Montana Windows Sales
- Location: Missoula, MT (commutable area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$30/hour, depending on experience and skills
Office-based role where you answer calls, schedule deliveries and service, process A/P, and support the service team. Comes with low-cost health benefits, 401(k) with company match, extra retirement contributions, paid vacation, and 10 holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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