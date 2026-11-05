💻 Missoula IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now

Missoula’s tech scene is quietly strong right now, with remote-friendly roles and local employers hiring for serious, career-level positions. If you’re in IT or software and want to stay in Montana, these are worth a look.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Missoula, MT (one of many possible locations)

(one of many possible locations) Type: Full-time

Salary (Montana): $70,182 – $105,830

Lead how federal project data is defined and used across HDR, aligning internal data with systems like SAM.gov and FPDS. This is a senior business leadership role (not pure IT) where you set data standards, drive change management, and help teams reuse clean, trusted data for analytics, compliance, and AI.

Employer: Washington Corporations

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Act as the go-to AI coach for the Washington Companies, helping teams turn AI from “cool demo” into everyday tools. You’ll run trainings and workshops, build prompt guides, map business pain points to AI use cases, and support adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot, Power Platform, and other AI tools.

Employer: onXmaps, Inc.

Location: Missoula, MT (distributed company with MT offices)

(distributed company with MT offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,000 – $182,000 + equity + potential 10% annual bonus

Own the iOS identity, auth, and subscription libraries that power all onX apps used by millions of outdoor users. This is a senior Swift role focused on secure authentication, offline-friendly sessions, observability, and cross-team technical leadership, with strong pay and solid benefits for experienced iOS engineers.

If any of these feel close to your skills, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—good tech roles in Missoula don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.