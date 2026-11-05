📣 Missoula Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Missoula’s sales scene is busy right now, from car lots to digital ads to truck parts. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there are some solid options here.

Employer: The Spartan Group (Subaru of Missoula)

The Spartan Group (Subaru of Missoula) Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the sales team at a local Subaru dealership, help set strategy, and work toward hitting and beating sales goals. You’ll desk and close deals, manage lot display, and build strong customer relationships, with health & dental insurance, PTO, 401(k), and a 5‑day/45‑hour work week (closed Sundays).

Employer: Hibu

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + uncapped commission; Year 1 OTE $85,000–$95,000; Year 2 OTE $100,000–$115,000

Great fit if you’re just out of college or changing careers and want to sell digital marketing (websites, SEO, social ads) to small businesses. Comes with 3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field training, hybrid work, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO).

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

On-the-road role selling heavy‑duty truck parts, accessories, and service programs to fleets, owner‑operators, and repair shops. You’ll visit customers in person, manage a territory, use CRM tools, and aim to beat monthly and yearly sales targets; 3+ years parts merchandising and 2+ years outside sales are preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.