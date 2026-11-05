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🏥 Missoula Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Travel Pay
Missoula’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospital roles to high‑pay travel contracts, there’s a lot on the table whether you want roots or the road.
Below are several solid options, all in Missoula, MT and all currently hiring.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $3,099/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $3,099 per week
Work as an Interventional Radiology Tech on a daytime schedule with guaranteed hours and weekly pay. Package includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, license reimbursement, and more.
Registered Nurse – Pre‑Op/PACU (Full Time Days)
- Employer: Big Sky Surgery Center
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full‑time, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Pay: $37.50 – $59.20/hour
Provide perioperative care from pre‑op through PACU in a fast‑paced surgery center. Strong benefits (401(k) + match, health, HSA, PTO, professional development).
Medical Billing Specialist – Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Employer: Providence Surgery Center
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full‑time
Team‑oriented surgery center billing role with health, dental, vision, short‑term disability, and 401(k after 6 months). Medical billing experience required; ASC billing preferred.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,976/week (26 Weeks)
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Travel / Internship, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $1,976 per week
Longer‑term PT contract with day‑one medical, dental, vision, PTO accrual, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,069/week (13 Weeks)
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,069 per week
Shorter Fusion PT contract with the same traveler‑first perks and day‑one benefits. Good fit if you want flexibility or to test out Missoula.
Travel PT – Skilled Nursing Facility – up to $1,951/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full‑time Travel, 26‑week SNF contract, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $1,768 – $1,951 per week
SNF‑based PT role with day‑one benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and strong referral bonuses. Great if you like working with long‑term and rehab patients.
Travel Home Health PT – $2,930/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Travel / Internship, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,930 per week
Home health PT seeing patients in their homes, mostly Mon–Fri days. Includes housing or allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and unlimited free CE credits.
Pharmacy Technician – Federally Qualified Health Center
- Employer: Partnership Health Center
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full‑time
Fill medication orders, manage stock, and handle third‑party billing in an award‑winning FQHC. Strong benefits (including no‑cost employee medical, loan forgiveness potential, retirement contributions, generous PTO). Priority application date: November 9, 2026, 5:00 p.m. MT.
Dental Assistant – Community Health
- Employer: Partnership Health Center
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full‑time
Chairside assisting in PHC’s dental clinics serving 18,000+ patients. Excellent benefits similar to other PHC roles; RHS‑certified Dental Assistants preferred (may hire as Sterilization Tech without RHS). Priority application date: November 9, 2026, 5:00 p.m. MT.
Travel Home Health PT – $2,823/week
- Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full‑time Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,823 per week
Top‑rated travel agency with Blue Cross Blue Shield health, dental, vision, and $500 referral bonuses. Home health PT with a dedicated recruiter and strong traveler reviews.
Travel Home Health PT – $2,927/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full‑time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 9‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,927 per week
Home health PT with day‑one medical, dental, vision for you and family, 401(k) match, housing or allowance, and CEU reimbursement.
Travel Home Health PT – $2,678/week
- Employer: Ardor Health Solutions
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Travel / Internship, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,678 per week
Home health PT with competitive pay, day‑one benefits, and a recruiter who specializes in therapy. Good option if you want strong relationship‑based support.
Travel Home Health PT – $2,833/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,833 per week
Travel PT with day‑one health, dental, vision, 401(k), license & CEU reimbursement, and travel stipends. Joint Commission–accredited agency focused on long‑term traveler success.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group – Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: Base from $20.00/hour, higher with experience
Provide hands‑on care in a rehab/long‑term care setting: ADLs, vitals, transfers, and documentation. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, DailyPay, life insurance, and training opportunities.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Medical/Surgical (Part‑Time Days)
- Employer: Lifepoint Health – Community Medical Center
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Part‑time, 2×12 hr day shifts (7a–7p), every 3rd weekend + holidays
- Pay Range: $40.94 – $73.28/hour (base; differentials available)
Med/Surg RN role with strong clinical variety, differentials for nights/weekends, tuition and loan assistance, 401(k) match, and robust wellness benefits.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $3,197/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $3,197 per week
High‑pay IR Tech contract with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), license reimbursement, and referral bonuses. Benefits start the 1st of the month after you start.
Travel Home Health PT – $2,660/week
- Employer: CoreMedical Group
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full‑time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts
- Pay: $2,660 per week (estimated)
Home health PT with day‑one health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing support, and even an annual all‑inclusive Club CoreMed trip for loyal travelers.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,637/week (Nights)
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Travel / Internship, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr night shifts
- Pay: $2,637 per week
Night‑shift PT contract with day‑one Cigna medical, MetLife dental/vision, license reimbursement, and hotel/rental car discounts.
Acute Care RN – Emergency Services (Part‑Time Nights)
- Employer: Providence – St. Patrick Hospital
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Part‑time, night shift
- Pay Range: $40.94 – $73.28/hour (base; extra incentives possible)
ED RN role in a mission‑driven system with strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid leave, and growth opportunities. Requires 1 year of nursing experience and ACLS/PALS on a timeline.
EMT Basic – Neuro Ortho (Full‑Time Nights)
- Employer: Providence – St. Patrick Hospital
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full‑time, night shift
- Pay Range: $16.50 – $23.41/hour (base)
Support the Neuro Ortho unit with direct patient care and clerical tasks. Great hospital‑based role if you’re an EMT looking for steady hours, benefits, and experience on an inpatient floor.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have multiple similar openings in Missoula.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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