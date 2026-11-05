🏥 Missoula Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Travel Pay

Missoula’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospital roles to high‑pay travel contracts, there’s a lot on the table whether you want roots or the road.

Below are several solid options, all in Missoula, MT and all currently hiring.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 10‑hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , 10‑hr shifts Pay: $3,099 per week

Work as an Interventional Radiology Tech on a daytime schedule with guaranteed hours and weekly pay. Package includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, license reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Big Sky Surgery Center

Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Full‑time , 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Pay: $37.50 – $59.20/hour

Provide perioperative care from pre‑op through PACU in a fast‑paced surgery center. Strong benefits (401(k) + match, health, HSA, PTO, professional development).

Employer: Providence Surgery Center

Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Full‑time

Team‑oriented surgery center billing role with health, dental, vision, short‑term disability, and 401(k after 6 months). Medical billing experience required; ASC billing preferred.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Travel / Internship , 26 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

, , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts Pay: $1,976 per week

Longer‑term PT contract with day‑one medical, dental, vision, PTO accrual, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

, , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts Pay: $2,069 per week

Shorter Fusion PT contract with the same traveler‑first perks and day‑one benefits. Good fit if you want flexibility or to test out Missoula.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Full‑time Travel , 26‑week SNF contract, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

, SNF contract, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts Pay: $1,768 – $1,951 per week

SNF‑based PT role with day‑one benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and strong referral bonuses. Great if you like working with long‑term and rehab patients.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Travel / Internship , 12 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

, , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts Pay: $2,930 per week

Home health PT seeing patients in their homes, mostly Mon–Fri days. Includes housing or allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and unlimited free CE credits.

Employer: Partnership Health Center

Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Full‑time

Fill medication orders, manage stock, and handle third‑party billing in an award‑winning FQHC. Strong benefits (including no‑cost employee medical, loan forgiveness potential, retirement contributions, generous PTO). Priority application date: November 9, 2026, 5:00 p.m. MT.

Employer: Partnership Health Center

Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Full‑time

Chairside assisting in PHC’s dental clinics serving 18,000+ patients. Excellent benefits similar to other PHC roles; RHS‑certified Dental Assistants preferred (may hire as Sterilization Tech without RHS). Priority application date: November 9, 2026, 5:00 p.m. MT.

Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC

Skyline Med Staff, LLC Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Full‑time Travel , 12 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

, , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts Pay: $2,823 per week

Top‑rated travel agency with Blue Cross Blue Shield health, dental, vision, and $500 referral bonuses. Home health PT with a dedicated recruiter and strong traveler reviews.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Full‑time Travel , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 9‑hr day shifts

, , 40 hrs/week, 9‑hr shifts Pay: $2,927 per week

Home health PT with day‑one medical, dental, vision for you and family, 401(k) match, housing or allowance, and CEU reimbursement.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Travel / Internship , 12 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

, , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts Pay: $2,678 per week

Home health PT with competitive pay, day‑one benefits, and a recruiter who specializes in therapy. Good option if you want strong relationship‑based support.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

, , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts Pay: $2,833 per week

Travel PT with day‑one health, dental, vision, 401(k), license & CEU reimbursement, and travel stipends. Joint Commission–accredited agency focused on long‑term traveler success.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group – Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center

Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Full‑time

Pay: Base from $20.00/hour, higher with experience

Provide hands‑on care in a rehab/long‑term care setting: ADLs, vitals, transfers, and documentation. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, DailyPay, life insurance, and training opportunities.

Employer: Lifepoint Health – Community Medical Center

Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Part‑time , 2×12 hr day shifts (7a–7p) , every 3rd weekend + holidays

, , every 3rd weekend + holidays Pay Range: $40.94 – $73.28/hour (base; differentials available)

Med/Surg RN role with strong clinical variety, differentials for nights/weekends, tuition and loan assistance, 401(k) match, and robust wellness benefits.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts

, , 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr shifts Pay: $3,197 per week

High‑pay IR Tech contract with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), license reimbursement, and referral bonuses. Benefits start the 1st of the month after you start.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

CoreMedical Group Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Full‑time Travel , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts

, , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts Pay: $2,660 per week (estimated)

Home health PT with day‑one health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing support, and even an annual all‑inclusive Club CoreMed trip for loyal travelers.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Travel / Internship , 12 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr night shifts

, , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts Pay: $2,637 per week

Night‑shift PT contract with day‑one Cigna medical, MetLife dental/vision, license reimbursement, and hotel/rental car discounts.

Employer: Providence – St. Patrick Hospital

Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Part‑time , night shift

, Pay Range: $40.94 – $73.28/hour (base; extra incentives possible)

ED RN role in a mission‑driven system with strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid leave, and growth opportunities. Requires 1 year of nursing experience and ACLS/PALS on a timeline.

Employer: Providence – St. Patrick Hospital

Location: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Type: Full‑time , night shift

, Pay Range: $16.50 – $23.41/hour (base)

Support the Neuro Ortho unit with direct patient care and clerical tasks. Great hospital‑based role if you’re an EMT looking for steady hours, benefits, and experience on an inpatient floor.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have multiple similar openings in Missoula.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.