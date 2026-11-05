undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Missoula
Missoula’s food scene is busy and growing, and local grocery delis and bakeries are adding to their teams. If you like staying active, working with food, and helping customers, these are worth a look.
Baker II – Early Morning Bakery Pro
- Employer: Rosauers Supermarkets Inc
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Shape the day for shoppers by baking fresh breads, pastries, pies, and cakes in a busy grocery bakery. This role is hands-on and creative, with early morning shifts, weekly pay, and access to health benefits, retirement with 401(k) match, PTO, and employee discounts for eligible employees.
Alternate posting: Same Baker II role on Indeed
Deli Clerk – Fresh Food & Customer Service
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Missoula, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers pick out deli meats, cheeses, hot foods, and grab‑and‑go meals while keeping the deli stocked, clean, and organized. This is a good fit if you like a fast pace, talking with people, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits/PTO for eligible employees.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through and check each company’s other openings too—Missoula kitchens and delis are almost always hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.