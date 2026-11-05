🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Missoula

Missoula’s food scene is busy and growing, and local grocery delis and bakeries are adding to their teams. If you like staying active, working with food, and helping customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rosauers Supermarkets Inc

Rosauers Supermarkets Inc Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Shape the day for shoppers by baking fresh breads, pastries, pies, and cakes in a busy grocery bakery. This role is hands-on and creative, with early morning shifts, weekly pay, and access to health benefits, retirement with 401(k) match, PTO, and employee discounts for eligible employees.

Alternate posting: Same Baker II role on Indeed

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers pick out deli meats, cheeses, hot foods, and grab‑and‑go meals while keeping the deli stocked, clean, and organized. This is a good fit if you like a fast pace, talking with people, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits/PTO for eligible employees.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through and check each company’s other openings too—Missoula kitchens and delis are almost always hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.