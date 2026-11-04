🔧 Missoula MT Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Missoula’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and don’t mind getting a little dirty. If you’ve got HVAC or maintenance skills, there are some solid full-time options open.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Missoula, MT (3555 Mullan Rd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supermarket rack refrigeration role keeping Walmart’s store systems running. You’ll handle commercial HVAC/R repair, emergency calls, and preventive maintenance, using a company vehicle and tools. Requires EPA certification, strong commercial refrigeration experience, clean driving record, and ability to work at heights and lift up to 75 lbs. Benefits include health plans, PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and Walmart-paid college for eligible associates.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA

Location: Missoula, MT & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $75,000+/year, plus monthly bonus & overtime potential

Field role focused on commissioning, servicing, and repairing commercial HVAC/R systems for a national leader in kitchen ventilation. You’ll read schematics, troubleshoot complex issues, and work directly with facility managers. Requires ~2+ years commercial HVAC experience and a valid driver’s license; EPA Universal and OSHA 10 are a plus. Comes with a $4,000 signing bonus, steady schedule, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and a company vehicle with tools, phone, and tablet/laptop.

Employer: Summit Fire & Security

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Night-owl friendly job cleaning and maintaining commercial kitchen exhaust systems after hours. You’ll work on roofs and ladders, use hand and power tools, take photos of work, and keep trucks and equipment in good shape. Needs a valid driver’s license, ability to lift 60+ lbs, and comfort working with chemicals and in hot/cold conditions. Offers paid vacation/holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, disability coverage, and career growth with training and apprenticeships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and some basic experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.