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Missoula
Nationwide FAA ground stop halts all MSO flights
11 days ago
A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop is in effect, and all flights at Missoula Montana Airport (MSO) are on hold until it is lifted. No further details are available yet, and travelers should check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status before going to the airport.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Missoula Montana Airport
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