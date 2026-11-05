Attorney Whitney Lipscomb announces run for secretary of state

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Whitney Lipscomb, the general counsel for the Republican Attorneys General Association, announced Thursday that she is running for Mississippi secretary of state next year in the Republican primary.

“I am more convinced now more than ever that Mississippi needs leadership with unwavering conservative convictions, a deep desire to make a difference and the ability to get things done,” Lipscomb said at a press conference at the Mississippi Republican Party headquarters in Jackson.

While this is her first time running for office, Lipscomb has spent much of her career in Republican politics and government.

Lipscomb was deputy chief of staff and an attorney for then-Gov. Phil Bryant. She served as deputy attorney general for about five years under Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who is running for governor next year.

“I have spent my career in the fights that matter to Mississippi because I love this state,” Lipscomb said, citing her work under Bryant and Fitch, both of whom were seated in the front row during her announcement.

The secretary of state’s responsibilities include overseeing state elections as well as managing business formations and managing state-owned land. Lipscomb said her top priorities are cutting red tape for business owners and protecting “every lawful vote” in elections.

“We’re going to continue to protect the integrity of Mississippi’s elections. If people do not trust elections, they won’t trust their government,” Lipscomb said. “Process matters and the rules must be followed. We are seeing exactly how important that is right this very moment.”

Lipscomb’s campaign committee filed its initial paperwork in May.

Shuwaski Young, the Democratic nominee for secretary of state in 2023, has said that he is running again for the position next year as a Republican. No Democratic candidate has announced a run for the office.

Current Secretary of State Michael Watson is running for lieutenant governor next year. Current Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is term-limited.