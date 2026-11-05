Judge temporarily halts efforts to revoke Canton school’s charter

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Efforts to revoke the charter of a Canton school are on pause for at least a month.

On Monday, Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Tametrice Hodges-Linzey granted SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy a temporary restraining order against the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. School leadership requested the order on Oct. 30, four days after the board voted to revoke its charter for severe financial mismanagement.

This is the first time the state is revoking a school’s charter — and navigating an appeal of that decision — since 2013, when Mississippi’s charter school law went into effect.

SR1 school leadership is appealing the board’s decision and filed its restraining order request in Hinds County chancery court because the authorizer board is based in Jackson. Jamie Travis, the school’s attorney, argued in the recent court filing that authorizer board staff should not be allowed to start the process of revoking the school’s charter while an appeal is pending.

The board voted on Oct. 26 to revoke the school’s charter. The authorizer board mandated that the school cease operations by the end of the year.

Read more: Dysfunction put Canton school’s charter at risk

Travis contended in the Oct. 30 court filing that authorizer board members did not adequately prove mismanagement. He said the board was unwilling to wait on the school’s latest audit, which came out Oct. 7. Instead, the board held a hearing in May to determine whether to revoke the school’s charter. The audit lacked serious findings and would clear up concerns about the schools’ finances, Travis said. Travis also argued that the authorizer board did not provide enough technical support to charter school leaders.

Travis also argued in the court filings that the authorizer board is driving away students and staff before an appeal can be heard. He described an Oct. 28 incident as an example of interference by the board.

A sign for SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy is shown Thursday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Canton. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today

That day, Lisa Karmacharya, the authorizer board’s executive director, showed up at the school during an internal staff meeting. Tamu Green, the school’s chief executive officer, opened the door for Karmacharya, but she had not been invited, Travis said.

Authorizer board policy mandates close-out procedures start within a day of the vote to revoke a school’s charter, and board staff must hold meetings to close out school finances and provide information to parents and staff. State law and agency policy also allows authorizer board staff to conduct on-site inspections of schools. In an interview Wednesday with Mississippi Today, Travis disputed whether state law supports unannounced on-site visits.

School officials must also secure financial records and schedule time for school finance team members and charter authorizer board staff to review the closed-out records. There must be a separate meeting between staff of the authorizer board and school to discuss the details of the school’s operating status.

School officials must also provide contact information for parents and staff so the authorizer board can notify them about the school’s operating status. Board policy requires notifying parents and staff within five and 10 days, respectively. However, SR1 charter school officials did not provide the necessary contact information by the agency’s deadline, according to Karmacharya.

Karmacharya told Mississippi Today on Wednesday she felt it was important that school staff gain clarity about the authorizer board’s decision to revoke the school’s charter.

Dorlisa Hutton, the school’s vice president, did not respond to a request for comment. She hung up the phone when Mississippi Today contacted her Wednesday. Green did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hodges-Linzey will need to rule on whether to overturn the authorizer board’s decision to revoke the school’s charter.

Appeals of agency decisions made after administrative hearings, or judicial reviews, are limited to certain criteria in Mississippi. Travis, on behalf of SR1 CPSA, must prove that the authorizer board’s decision was arbitrary, capricious, unsupported by fact, exceeded the agency’s authority or violated the school’s constitutional rights.