Jackson State’s comeback bid ended with an end-zone interception, as Alabama State held on for a 20-13 Southwestern Athletic Conference victory Saturday at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Tigers trailed 14-0 after the first quarter but cut the margin to 14-10 by halftime. Jackson State outgained the Hornets 297-219 and kept them from reaching the red zone, but Alabama State scored the final six points on two fourth-quarter field goals.

Jackson State pulled within one early in the fourth quarter when Andrew Ivaniciuc made a 25-yard field goal with 10:45 remaining. The drive included a 16-yard completion to Jartavious Smart and an Alabama State personal foul.

Andrew Abu-Akel answered with field goals of 47 yards with 5:17 left and 40 yards with 1:55 to play. After Jackson State turned the ball over on downs at its own 27-yard line, the Tigers got one more possession. Quarterback Jared Lockhart completed a 22-yard pass to Jaden Lockhart on third-and-8 to reach the Alabama State 35. On the next play, Zamari Hall intercepted a pass in the end zone with six seconds remaining.

Lockhart completed 21 of 36 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown. He connected with Joanes Fortilien for a 2-yard score early in the second quarter. Before halftime, Jackson State drove 79 yards in eight plays, and Ivaniciuc made a 22-yard field goal as time expired.

Micah Gay led the Tigers with 11 tackles. Kazarius Bowie had eight, while Kam Sallis and J’Cori Hargon recorded seven apiece. Hargon and Carmello Jones each had a sack, and Khamauri Rogers intercepted a pass in the first quarter. Jackson State’s defense held Alabama State scoreless in the second and third quarters.

Jones led Jackson State’s receivers with five catches for 66 yards. Lockhart added three receptions for 51 yards, Nate Rembert had five for 32 yards, and Smart led the Tigers’ ground game with 40 yards on eight carries.

Jackson State, which entered the game 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the SWAC, was scheduled to finish its regular season the following Saturday on the road against Alcorn State. Alabama State improved to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

Source: Original Article