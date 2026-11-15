The W women’s basketball team opened its 2026-27 season with a 74-67 victory over Millsaps on Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi. The Owls led for nearly 38 minutes and ended a seven-game losing streak against the Majors.

Millsaps entered the season as the favorite to win the Southern Athletic Association championship, receiving seven of nine first-place votes. The Majors won the SAA tournament last season and advanced to the NCAA Division III championships. The W had not beaten Millsaps since Dec. 7, 2021.

The Owls took the lead for good in the first quarter, launching a 15-4 run with a 3-pointer by Cora Causey. That stretch turned a 4-2 deficit into a 19-8 advantage. Millsaps pulled within 36-34 late in the second quarter, but The W went into halftime ahead 43-36.

The Majors closed within three points four times in the fourth quarter. The W answered each time, with Addison Howell, Tiya Allen and Fantasia Wilson accounting for all 20 of the Owls’ points in the period.

Madison O’Dell led The W with 23 points, including 20 in the first half. She made 6 of 13 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 at the free-throw line. Howell recorded 16 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Allen added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jakayla Smith grabbed 10 rebounds and scored five points. Wilson finished with eight points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Destiney Trice scored seven points, while Causey also had five.

The teams shot in the mid-30% range from the field, according to the report, but The W made nine 3-pointers to Millsaps’ three. The Owls also outrebounded the Majors 53-43.

The W’s next scheduled game is its home opener against Southeastern Baptist College. The calendar listed the game for Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. The Owls had lost their two previous meetings with the Chargers.

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