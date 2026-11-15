Huntingdon scored two touchdowns in the first 2:55 of the fourth quarter Saturday, breaking a tie and going on to beat Belhaven 28-7 at Samford Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.

The teams were tied 7-7 entering the final quarter. Brayden Collins caught a 35-yard pass to set up Huntingdon’s first score of the period, a 13-yard touchdown catch by Nathaniel Vroman from Jake White. After Belhaven went three-and-out, Collins returned the punt 78 yards for another touchdown and a 21-7 lead with 12:05 remaining.

Huntingdon added the final score with 1:55 left. Taj Aubert’s fifth sack of the game gave the Hawks possession at Belhaven’s 14, and Kenyon Watkins scored from the 1 on fourth-and-goal.

Belhaven had tied the game just before halftime with a 17-play, 79-yard drive. Matthew Dial ran for the final 15 yards, scoring on an eight-yard carry followed by a seven-yard run. Lyndell Boatman’s extra point made it 7-7 with 1:02 left in the half.

The Blazers also had a chance to take the lead in the third quarter after Quincy Jackson tackled Nathan Brezovec for a 26-yard loss on fourth down. But a penalty pushed Belhaven back, and Damien Dickerson intercepted Dial on the next play at the Huntingdon 12.

Dial completed 11 of 20 passes for 151 yards. Wyatt Locastro led Belhaven with four catches for 67 yards, while Kaleb Browning ran 10 times for 38 yards. Brayden Bullock and Alex Desarzant each made nine tackles. Tariot Snowden had five tackles, including two for loss.

Belhaven held Huntingdon to 189 yards of offense and stopped the Hawks on 11 of 13 third-down attempts. Huntingdon’s defense, however, sacked Dial eight times.

Belhaven punter Kyle Norris averaged 46.3 yards on six punts and finished the season with a 46.8-yard average, breaking the school record of 43.4 set by James Bryan in 2012. Belhaven ended the season 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the USA South. Huntingdon finished 8-2, went unbeaten in seven conference games and clinched the USA South title to advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Source: Original Article