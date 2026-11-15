The calendar lists No. 19 Ole Miss’ football game at Oklahoma for noon CT Sunday at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game is scheduled to air on the SEC Network, with streaming available through the ESPN App.

Ole Miss leads the all-time series 3-0. The teams’ previous meetings include games in Norman last year, in Oxford during the 2024 season and in the 1999 Independence Bowl.

The programs have combined for 1,703 wins, 102 bowl appearances and 59 bowl victories, according to Ole Miss. Oklahoma has 31 bowl wins and Ole Miss has 28, placing both among 15 FBS programs with at least 25 bowl victories on the field.

Ole Miss listed tickets at OleMissTix.com and game information at OleMissGameday.com. Live stats and audio from the Ole Miss Radio Network were listed at OleMissSports.com.

Source: Original Article