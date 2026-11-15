Southern scored the game’s final 14 points to beat Alcorn State 41-28 on Saturday in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Jaguars finished with 497 yards of offense and held the ball for 42:29.

Alcorn (6-5, 4-3 SWAC) overcame an early 13-point deficit and led twice, including 28-27 after Jaylon Tolbert connected with Jarvis Rush for an 88-yard touchdown on the Braves’ first play of the second half. Southern (6-5, 4-3) answered with a nine-play drive capped by Mike Franklin’s 12-yard touchdown run, moving back in front 34-28 late in the third quarter.

The Braves had a chance to respond in the fourth, driving to the Southern 11-yard line. The Jaguars forced and recovered a fumble to end the threat. Southern then drove 89 yards on a possession that lasted nearly 12 minutes, with Trey Holly scoring on a 12-yard run with 1:04 left. Southern intercepted Tolbert on Alcorn’s final possession.

Holly rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries. Franklin added 85 rushing yards and a score. Southern quarterback Christian Johnson completed 17 of 24 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and the Jaguars converted 15 of 18 third downs.

Tolbert completed 15 of 21 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns for Alcorn. Fredrick Robertson led the Braves with 99 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, including a 60-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Elijah Griffin caught three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Rush’s only reception was the 88-yard score, and Nolan Chambers had two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Alcorn totaled 395 yards on 43 plays, averaging 9.2 yards per play. Mahamadou Diarra led the Braves with 11 tackles, including eight solo stops. Southern outgained Alcorn on the ground, 296-158.

Alcorn is scheduled to host Jackson State on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium for its final game of the 2026 season. Kickoff is listed for 2 p.m. Central time.

Source: Original Article