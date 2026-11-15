Dorian McMillian scored 24 of his career-high 28 points after halftime, lifting Jackson State to a 76-72 win over Winthrop on Saturday in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The Tigers trailed 28-27 at the break before scoring 49 points in the second half.

Jackson State took the lead for good when Tamarion Hoover hit a 3-pointer off a Blake Nettles pass with 11:07 remaining. The Tigers later went ahead 59-50 on Delyle Williams’ 3-pointer with 8:30 to play.

Winthrop cut the margin to 64-62 with 4:37 left, but Jayden Williams answered with a tip-in and made the free throw to complete a three-point play. The Eagles pulled within 74-71 in the final minute. McMillian made two free throws with 24 seconds left to secure the win.

McMillian shot 7 for 19 from the field, made three 3-pointers and went 11 for 12 at the line. He also had five rebounds. Nettles scored 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting and added seven assists, five steals and five rebounds off the bench. Mike Williams had 11 points and four steals for Jackson State.

Winthrop’s Seifeldin Hendawy led all scorers with 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. George Natsvlishvili scored 19, and Spence Sims added 15.

Jackson State forced 19 turnovers and collected 16 steals, including 14 in the first half. Winthrop held a 51-30 rebounding advantage, but the Tigers led 30-7 in bench points. Jackson State’s record improved to 2-3, while Winthrop fell to 0-4.

Jackson State was scheduled to travel to Waco, Texas, to face Baylor on Wednesday, with tipoff listed for 11 a.m.

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