Jackson State won four of five traditional matches Saturday at the Track Kat Klash in Houston, finishing the day seventh among 14 teams. The Tigers totaled 4,582 pins and earned wins over two ranked opponents.

After losing 965-822 to No. 17 Tulane to open the day, Jackson State beat Southwestern Athletic Conference opponent Prairie View A&M 923-849 and Florida A&M 915-844. The Tigers then edged host No. 8 Sam Houston 911-889 before closing with a 1,011-870 win over No. 20 UAB.

The Tigers’ total against UAB was their highest traditional-game score of the day. Paige Hubert led Jackson State with 1,079 pins across five games, an average of 215.80. Tiara Henderson followed with 1,046 pins and a 209.20 average. Both placed in the tournament’s top seven.

Jackson State had recorded 4,390 pins in Baker competition Friday. Its combined total through the first two days was 8,972 pins, with a 179.4-pin average per game.

The Tigers were scheduled to face Prairie View in the first round Sunday, the final day of competition.

Source: Original Article