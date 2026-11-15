Northwest Mississippi Community College overcame a 13-point deficit and pulled away with a 22-0 fourth-quarter run to beat ASU Mid-South 61-42 on Saturday in West Memphis, Arkansas. The win was the Rangers’ second in a row and completed their weekend at the classic with two victories.

Freshman forward Morgan Thompson led Northwest with 17 points and 14 rebounds, recording her first career double-double. Zoe Metcalf and Laylah Johnson added 11 points apiece. Metcalf also had eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.

Northwest struggled to score early, trailing 12-5 after the first quarter. ASU Mid-South pushed its lead to 23-10 in the second, but the Rangers answered with back-to-back three-pointers and went into halftime down 27-20.

The Rangers opened the second half with a 10-0 run, taking their first lead at 30-27 after driving layups from Metcalf and Thompson. The teams traded leads and tied the score three times before Northwest entered the fourth quarter ahead 39-37.

ASU Mid-South tied the game at 39 to start the final period. Northwest then took control, forcing turnovers and holding the Greyhounds scoreless during its 22-point run.

Northwest coach LaTaryl Williams said the team adjusted to defensive mismatches and followed its plan to apply pressure and push the pace. The Rangers finished with 14 steals and 40 rebounds, including 12 offensive boards. They made 18 of 45 shots overall and went 7 for 21 from 3-point range.

The Rangers’ next scheduled game was Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Hinds Community College at Howard Coliseum. Hinds entered that matchup with a 3-2 record and a three-game winning streak, according to Northwest’s preview. The game was scheduled to stream on Ranger TV, with pregame coverage listed for 5:20 p.m.

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