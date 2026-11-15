Jariyah Williamson scored a career-high 30 points Saturday as Delta State defeated Arkansas Tech 65-58 at Walter Sillers Coliseum in Cleveland, Mississippi. The win was the Lady Statesmen’s first of the 2026-27 season.

Williamson made 11 of 20 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in nearly 36 minutes. Adyson Roberts scored 13 points and had four rebounds and four steals. Bramyia Johnson added eight points, while DNaylah Williams had five points and eight rebounds.

Delta State trailed 20-16 after the first quarter, then scored 18 points in the second to take a 34-33 halftime lead. Williamson had 14 first-half points. The Lady Statesmen outscored Arkansas Tech 17-14 in the third quarter and led by four entering the final period before securing the win with 14 points in the fourth.

Delta State outrebounded Arkansas Tech 44-37 and held a 14-5 advantage in second-chance points. The Lady Statesmen made 12 of 14 free throws and improved to 1-2.

Delta State’s next scheduled game is Tuesday against the University of Arkansas at Monticello’s Cotton Blossoms.

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