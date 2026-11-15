Mississippi Valley State lost 117-56 to Tennessee State on Saturday in Nashville, as the Lady Tigers broke open a close game with a 45-12 advantage in the third quarter.

The Delta Devils (0-5) stayed within reach early. Sydnei Marshall scored the first basket five seconds into the game, and 3-pointers by I’xana Winters and Mariah Reed-Jones cut Tennessee State’s lead to 14-13 with 2:56 left in the first quarter. Tennessee State closed the period with a 10-2 run to lead 24-15.

Marshall scored seven points in the second quarter and Winters added four as Mississippi Valley State went 5-for-6 at the free-throw line. The Delta Devils trailed 49-30 at halftime before Tennessee State widened the margin after the break.

Winters led Mississippi Valley State with 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting and had two assists. Marshall, a preseason All-SWAC selection, finished with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists. Reed-Jones scored seven points off the bench, and Ja’la Douglas led the Delta Devils with six rebounds while adding five points.

Mississippi Valley State shot 31.6% from the field, making 18 of 57 shots, and converted 18 of 26 free throws. The team got 23 points from its bench. Joyce Mulumba had three points, four rebounds and a block, while Kambili Nelson and Taylor Crawford each scored four.

Tennessee State (2-2) was led by Somah Kamara, who scored 29 points on 12-for-13 shooting, including 5-for-5 from 3-point range. Addison Melton added 19 points, and LaKiara Alexander had 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Lady Tigers shot 58.3% overall and 66.7% from 3-point range, and outrebounded Mississippi Valley State 48-27.

The source did not specify Mississippi Valley State’s next game.

Source: Original Article