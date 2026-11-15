Mississippi Valley State missed a potential game-tying field goal in the closing seconds of a 16-13 loss to Florida A&M on Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Delta Devils reached the Florida A&M 24-yard line on a 14-play drive that began with 3:54 remaining. The possession included a fourth-down completion to Mekhi Penix, a 15-yard run by quarterback Josh Brown and a 12-yard pass to Dayvian Bluitt. But the 42-yard field goal attempt with 26 seconds left went wide.

Florida A&M took the lead for good on Gabriel Perez’s 30-yard field goal with 11:04 remaining. The Rattlers had moved ahead 13-7 in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from James Hayes to Jamar Taylor. Mississippi Valley State answered with a 10-play, 45-yard drive, capped by Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run. The extra point failed, leaving the score tied at 13 entering the fourth quarter.

Ray opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run during Mississippi Valley State’s first possession. He finished with 63 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, plus two catches for 26 yards. Brown completed 9 of 23 passes for 70 yards and ran for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The Delta Devils totaled 231 yards, including 161 on the ground, and converted 7 of 17 third downs. Their defense forced three turnovers and recorded three sacks, while holding Florida A&M to one touchdown. Tyrell Johnson led the team with seven tackles. Hollis Sams had an interception, and Carter James returned another interception 22 yards. Donavin Green recovered a fumble.

Mississippi Valley State, listed at 3-8 overall and 2-5 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play, was scheduled to host Alabama A&M on Nov. 21 for its regular-season finale and Senior Day.

Source: Original Article