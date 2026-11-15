Northwest Mississippi Community College beat Southeast Arkansas College 90-85 on Friday at Howard Coliseum, earning its first home victory of the season and improving to 3-2. The Sharks fell to 1-4.

Chancellor Terry led Northwest with 27 points, six assists and five steals. He made 13 of 17 free throws, a skill he said he emphasized during the offseason.

“I put my hardest work this summer into that,” Terry said. “I realized that last year, I really didn’t like my percentages, so I really put my head down and focused on that.”

Isaiah Thomas added 18 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. Demetrius Duffy had 16 points and 10 rebounds, his second double-double of the season, while Haven Terry scored 12.

Northwest took control late in the first half, closing on a 9-0 run to lead 49-40 at the break. The Rangers extended the advantage to 14 points, 65-51, early in the second half, but Southeast Arkansas answered with an 11-0 run fueled by turnovers and steals to cut the margin to three.

The Sharks got no closer. Northwest worked the ball inside through Thomas and Duffy and rebuilt a double-digit lead, reaching 81-71 before securing the five-point win.

Every Ranger who played scored. Northwest shot 50% from the field and 37% from 3-point range, made 20 of 28 free throws and recorded 15 assists and nine steals.

Northwest was scheduled to play Hinds Community College on Monday. Hinds entered that matchup at 4-2 after a 79-74 loss to Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

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