Delta State scored 44 points in the second half to rally for a 69-60 win over LeMoyne-Owen on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee, keeping the Statesmen unbeaten at 3-0 to open the 2026-27 season.

The Statesmen trailed 30-25 at halftime, then took the lead midway through the second half. After falling behind 43-40, Delta State went on a 12-0 run. Brendan Braddix hit consecutive 3-pointers during the surge, and Bryce Clayton added another from beyond the arc.

Kaue Kalinowski led all scorers with 15 points off the bench, making 9 of 10 free throws. He also had four rebounds and four assists. Kolby Horace and Braddix each scored 14 points. Horace added nine rebounds, five assists and five steals, while Braddix made three 3-pointers and recorded three assists.

Delta State shot 68.4% from the field and 75% from 3-point range in the second half. For the game, the Statesmen made 55.3% of their shots, including 52.6% from 3-point range, and converted 17 of 22 free throws. They finished with 19 assists and eight steals.

Elisha Puckett scored eight points for Delta State, Ahmed Ibrahim had seven and Samuel Whitmer added five points and three assists. LeMoyne-Owen was led by Joshua Whitehurst with 12 points. Marial Malek scored 10 and grabbed seven rebounds.

Delta State is scheduled to visit Ouachita Baptist on Thursday at 7 p.m. as it continues its nonconference schedule.

Source: Original Article