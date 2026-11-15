Hannah Owens and Jarvis Sellers represented the Mississippi University for Women at the NCAA Division III South Region Championships on Saturday at Panorama Farm in Earlysville, Virginia, finishing higher than their regional rankings, coach Dedrick Burnett said.

Owens placed 97th in the women’s 6-kilometer race in 26:09.05. She entered ranked 150th in the South Region. The Olive Branch, Mississippi, runner finished as MUW’s top competitor in all 23 races of her four-year career, including each of the program’s four appearances at the regional championships.

Her 97th-place finish was her best at the regional meet. Owens had placed 99th in 2024, 114th in 2025 and 155th in 2023.

Sellers, a junior from Pascagoula, Mississippi, finished 151st in the men’s 8-kilometer race in 31:40.60. He had been ranked 214th. His finish topped the previous best by an MUW men’s runner at the meet: Keyondre Ford’s 161st-place result in 2024.

Burnett said both runners placed higher than their rankings despite not recording personal-best times. He said course and weather conditions affected competitors in both races.

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