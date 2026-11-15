Millsaps College’s women’s basketball team lost to MUW, 74-67, Saturday at the Hangar Dome in Jackson, Mississippi. The Majors rallied to within three points in the fourth quarter, but the Owls answered their late pushes.

Senior Garin Freeman led Millsaps with 25 points, making nine of 11 free throws and grabbing nine rebounds. Senior Tia Anderson had 18 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, including 10 on the defensive end. Freshman Briley Brothers contributed six points, five rebounds and two blocks. Junior Mattison Bell finished with four points, three assists and two steals.

MUW took a 24-14 lead after the first quarter. Freeman scored eight straight points in the second to help the Majors narrow the gap, and Millsaps got within 36-34 after a 3-pointer from senior Mya Richardson. The Owls closed the half ahead 43-36, despite being outscored 22-19 in the quarter.

The Majors trimmed a 52-41 third-quarter deficit to 54-48 with a 3-pointer and layup from senior Bailey Johnson, followed by two Freeman free throws. In the fourth, baskets by Anderson and junior Anaya Lewis helped Millsaps pull within 60-57 on Anderson’s layup with 6:11 remaining.

MUW continued to respond. Freeman scored Millsaps’ final six points, on a layup, two free throws and another layup in the final 2:04, but the Owls held off the Majors’ rallies to secure the win.

Millsaps’ next scheduled game was at Belhaven on Tuesday, with a 5:30 p.m. start listed by the college.

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