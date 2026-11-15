Spring Hill answered Mississippi College’s late rally to win 96-93 on Saturday at Bruce Hall/Johnson Gymnasium in Memphis, Tennessee. The Choctaws cut a 12-point halftime deficit and moved ahead in the closing minutes, but the Badgers secured the victory with a late push.

Mississippi College took its first lead of the late stretch at 89-88 when Dakotah Hillard grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on the putback with 2:35 remaining. Phil Nelson followed with two free throws to make it a three-point lead.

Spring Hill tied the game on a 3-pointer by Zahir Gutierrez. Hillard scored again to put the Choctaws ahead 93-92, but Keaton Cross made two free throws to give the Badgers the lead. Gutierrez added a layup with nine seconds left, and Mississippi College did not score again.

London Fields led Mississippi College with 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Nelson finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Hillard scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and added five rebounds and four assists. Sawyer Griffin had 10 points and four assists.

The Choctaws trailed 54-42 at halftime after Spring Hill built its advantage with perimeter shooting and transition baskets. Mississippi College chipped away after the break, then used a nine-point run to close the gap. Fields tied the game at 79 with a 3-pointer with 6:35 remaining.

Mississippi College made 35 field goals and recorded 25 assists, and outrebounded Spring Hill 39-29. The Choctaws committed 13 turnovers, compared with five for the Badgers.

Mississippi College, 1-2, is scheduled to play at Tougaloo College on Tuesday in Jackson, Mississippi. Spring Hill improved to 1-1.

Source: Original Article