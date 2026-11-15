Mississippi Christian opened the season with three straight wins for the first time since 2014-15, holding off Clark Atlanta 67-60 on Saturday at A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton, Mississippi.

The Choctaws led by 16 entering the fourth quarter before Clark Atlanta mounted a comeback. A 10-0 Panthers run cut the margin to 60-55, and Tai Harvey’s layup later made it 63-60. Kameron Sanders made two free throws with 19 seconds left, Morgan Williams had a steal with eight seconds remaining, and Sanders added two more free throws with three seconds left to seal the win.

Sanders led Mississippi Christian with 18 points and made all eight of her free throws. She also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jayla Alexander scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Williams added nine points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Clark Atlanta led 13-7 after the first quarter. Alexander then hit three consecutive 3-pointers during a 9-0 run in the second, giving the Choctaws a 23-19 lead. The teams traded the advantage before Mississippi Christian went into halftime ahead 31-30.

Mississippi Christian took control in the third. After Clark Atlanta moved ahead 33-31, the Choctaws answered with a 9-0 run and later added another 9-0 stretch. Sanders scored five straight points during the quarter, and the team carried a 58-42 lead into the fourth.

The Choctaws outrebounded Clark Atlanta 41-35 and got 26 points from their bench. They made nine 3-pointers, had 14 assists, 12 steals and five blocks. Mississippi Christian shot 22-for-56 from the field and committed 22 turnovers. Clark Atlanta shot 20-for-61 and held a 30-24 advantage in points in the paint.

Mississippi Christian, led by second-year coach Rachel Travis, was scheduled to return to action Wednesday, Nov. 18. The source did not provide an opponent for that game.

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