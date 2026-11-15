Delta State rallied from 16 points down to take a fourth-quarter lead, but No. 13 Valdosta State scored the decisive touchdown and held on for a 25-20 victory Saturday at Parker Field at McCool Stadium in Cleveland, Mississippi.

The Statesmen (5-4, 1-1 Gulf South Conference) trailed 16-0 in the second quarter before scoring 20 unanswered points. Emile Picarella ran for a 12-yard touchdown with 18 seconds left in the half, and Price Nixon’s extra point made it 16-10. After Valdosta State added a third-quarter field goal, Picarella threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Armstrong early in the fourth. Nixon’s kick cut the margin to 19-17.

Nixon put Delta State ahead 20-19 with a 28-yard field goal at 6:16. Valdosta State (8-1, 2-0) responded with a six-play, 66-yard drive, capped by Champ Harris’ 15-yard touchdown run with 3:56 remaining. The Blazers failed on a two-point conversion, leaving the score 25-20.

Delta State drove into Valdosta State territory on its final possession, but the Blazers forced a turnover on downs with 1:12 left. Picarella completed 10 of 17 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown, and added 31 rushing yards and a score. Armstrong had five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Qualon Farrar led the Statesmen with 48 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Delta State totaled 289 yards, including 168 passing and 121 rushing, and converted five of 14 third downs. Jeffrey Hobbs led the defense with 1.5 sacks, while Jordan Bradley had an interception. The Statesmen concluded their season with a 5-4 record and a 1-1 mark in conference play.

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