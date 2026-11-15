William Carey came back from a four-point halftime deficit to defeat No. 20 Loyola 68-61 on Saturday at Clinton Gymnasium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The Lady Crusaders took control late in the third quarter. After trailing 35-30 early in the period, Carey got six consecutive points from Shaneal Corpuz and Leah Sutton to move in front 38-35. A Charlie Gamberine 3-pointer and Sutton layup helped Carey carry a 46-42 lead into the fourth.

Carey extended its advantage to 57-47 on a Brooklyn Cuevas 3-pointer midway through the final quarter. Loyola cut the margin to 59-55 with less than four minutes to play, but Cuevas scored five straight points to push the lead back to nine. The Lady Crusaders held Loyola to four points the rest of the game.

Corpuz led all scorers with 16 points and added eight rebounds. Cuevas scored 14 points, while Sutton had 10 for Carey.

Loyola opened with a 10-3 lead, fueled by Jaylee Womack, who scored eight of the Wolfpack’s first 10 points. Carey answered to take a 12-11 lead before the first quarter ended tied 14-14. Loyola led 29-25 at halftime after Anna Richerson and Chandler Caver hit back-to-back jumpers late in the second quarter.

Carey’s next scheduled game is a nonconference matchup at LSU Alexandria on Thursday, Nov. 19. The calendar listed tipoff for 5:30 p.m.

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