Faulkner rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Blue Mountain Christian 76-72 in the SSAC season opener Saturday in Montgomery, Alabama.

Blue Mountain led early, but Faulkner pulled even at 35 at halftime. The Toppers finished 7 of 19 from the free-throw line and committed 18 turnovers.

Seck Zongo led Blue Mountain with 16 points and 17 rebounds, adding four assists and three blocked shots. Terrence Marco scored 11 points and had seven rebounds and eight blocks. Jeremiah Hayes also scored 11, while K.J. Anderson added 10.

Jordyn Turner-Durley paced Faulkner with 17 points, and Francois-Dony Baba scored 16. Blue Mountain outrebounded Faulkner 46-??—the source did not provide Faulkner’s rebound total—and blocked 11 shots as a team. The Toppers shot 44% from the field; Faulkner shot 39%.

Blue Mountain (2-1, 0-1 SSAC) was scheduled to return to conference play Tuesday at Dalton State in Dalton, Georgia. The calendar listed a 7:30 p.m. Central tip.

Source: Original Article