Mississippi State beat Buffalo 90-57 Saturday, improving its start to the season with a decisive second-half performance. The Bulldogs outscored Buffalo 28-13 in both the third and fourth quarters.

Buffalo held a one-point lead after the first quarter. Mississippi State closed the first half with an 11-2 run over two and a half minutes, taking a 13-point advantage into halftime.

Madison Francis led Mississippi State with 22 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block. The sophomore from Lancaster, New York, made 9 of 16 shots in her return to her home state. It was her fifth career game with at least 20 points.

Reese Beaty added 16 points and led the Bulldogs with seven assists and four steals. Melissa Guillet scored a career-high 10 points, while Macie Phifer had eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds. All 13 Bulldogs played, and 12 scored.

Mississippi State’s next scheduled game was an education day matchup against Alabama State on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The calendar listed an 11 a.m. tipoff on SECN+.

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