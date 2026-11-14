A football championship and unbeaten girls basketball starts lead the remaining Saturday, November 14 selections. SAHE of Brandon and Pine Belt of Hattiesburg meet at 6 p.m. Central in a neutral-site game listed as the MSCAA Championship. Pine Belt brings a listed 10-1 record against SAHE’s 8-2 mark. On the basketball court, Meridian puts a 5-0 start on the line at home, while Starkville travels to an unbeaten Ramsay team in Birmingham.

Football: SAHE and Pine Belt meet for the MSCAA title

The 6 p.m. varsity football matchup pairs two Mississippi programs with winning records. The current listing has Pine Belt at 10-1 and SAHE at 8-2, with a title at stake. MaxPreps identifies the event as a neutral-site playoff game for the MSCAA Championship, giving both programs a chance to turn a winning season into a championship.

Girls basketball: perfect starts face home and road tests

Meridian hosts St. Martin at 5 p.m. with the Wildcats listed at 5-0 and the visiting Yellow Jackets at 0-2. Meridian has a chance to add a sixth win to its perfect opening; St. Martin is looking for its first listed victory. The game is non-district. Our earlier girls basketball coverage followed Meridian’s winning start.

Starkville’s girls have a different assignment: a 7 p.m. road game at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. The Yellowjackets are listed at 3-1, and the Rams enter at 3-0. This non-region game gives Starkville a chance to add a road win against an unbeaten host, with Ramsay trying to protect its perfect opening.

Corinth returns to the road; winning records meet in Philadelphia

Corinth’s girls visit Wheeler at 5 p.m. with a listed 2-1 record against the Eagles’ 1-2 mark. The Warriors have a recent road result to build on: a 55-52 win at Walnut on November 12, covered in our previous basketball roundup. Saturday offers Corinth another away opportunity, while Wheeler can move to an even record in this non-district game.

Vicksburg’s boys play at Neshoba Central at 6:45 p.m. in the listed Beyond the Buzzer Shootout. The matchup pairs the Gators’ 2-1 record with the Rockets’ 3-1 mark. Both have winning starts, and Neshoba Central has the extra listed win entering the tournament game in Philadelphia.

Soccer: New Albany and Clarkdale open the selected slate

The earliest selected start is New Albany against Clarkdale in girls soccer at 4 p.m. The match details list Meridian Community College, with New Albany at 3-1 and Clarkdale at 1-4 on the current page. New Albany can add to its winning start; Clarkdale is looking for a second listed win. The match is non-district.

Reporting sources: www.maxpreps.com; www.maxpreps.com; www.maxpreps.com.

Coverage: 6 verified games. Active sports checked: Basketball, Football, Soccer. This is a source-confirmed selection, not a complete statewide scoreboard or schedule. Unreported results, unconfirmed schedules and unavailable sources are omitted. Schedules may change.