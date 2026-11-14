Blue Mountain Christian lost for the first time this season, falling 76-60 to No. 22 Faulkner on Saturday in Montgomery, Alabama, in the teams’ Southern States Athletic Conference opener.

The Eagles took control with a 21-10 first quarter and held the Toppers to 11 points in the second to lead 32-21 at halftime. Faulkner added 24 points in the third quarter, stretching its lead to 56-38. Blue Mountain Christian outscored the Eagles 22-20 in the fourth but could not close the gap.

McKenzie Williams led all scorers with 24 points and had seven rebounds for Blue Mountain Christian (5-1, 0-1 SSAC). She shot 8 of 19 from the field and 7 of 9 at the free-throw line. Keyauna Foote added 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Channing Lane grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and had five steals.

Hannah Finley scored six points off the bench, making both of her 3-point attempts. Blue Mountain Christian shot 30.9% from the field and 25.9% from 3-point range. The Toppers recorded 16 steals and scored 19 points off 20 Faulkner turnovers.

Faulkner (6-0, 2-0) shot 53.2% from the field. Avery Rogers and Addison Cantrell each scored 14 points for the Eagles.

Source: Original Article