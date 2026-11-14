Ole Miss is scheduled to host undefeated Louisiana Tech in women’s basketball Sunday at the SJB Pavilion. The calendar lists tipoff for 2 p.m. CT, with the game set to air on SEC Network+.

The No. 21/24 Rebels are 3-0 after making 15 3-pointers in their latest game against UAlbany. Talaysia Cooper made a career-high seven 3s, tying for the fourth-most in a game in program history. The team’s 15 marked its most in the Yolett McPhee-McCuin era and its highest total since making 15 against Alabama on Feb. 11, 2018.

Louisiana Tech enters at 4-0, with road wins at Toledo and McNeese. The Lady Techsters average 77.8 points and allow 52.0 per game. They are shooting 48.1% from the field and have a plus-11.3 rebounding margin.

Jordan Marshall leads Louisiana Tech with 13.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Alexia Weaver averages 12.3 points and has made a team-high 10 3-pointers. Hillary Dawson averages 11.8 points while shooting 72.7% from the field, and Brittani Wells leads the team with 6.0 assists per game while averaging 10.5 points.

Weaver scored a team-high 18 points in Louisiana Tech’s 78-51 win over Northwestern State. Dawson and Alana Obianozie each had six rebounds.

Sunday’s game is the 12th meeting between the programs. Ole Miss trails the series 7-4 but has won the last two, including a 62-44 home victory on Nov. 19, 2021. The Rebels hold a 3-2 record against Louisiana Tech in Oxford.

Ole Miss guard Jada Richard has faced the Lady Techsters before. While playing for LSU last season, the Opelousas, Louisiana, native had eight assists against Louisiana Tech at the Compete 4 Cause Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. She recorded eight assists again in the Rebels’ win over UAlbany.

Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is in her ninth season with the Rebels. The team was picked seventh in both the SEC coaches’ and media preseason polls. Cooper was named to the coaches’ preseason All-SEC first team and the media’s second team; Richard earned second-team recognition from the coaches.

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